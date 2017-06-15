Rutland students help fix up historic cemeteries

A group of middle school students are doing their part to fix up some historic cemeteries in Rutland City.

For community service, seventh- and eighth-graders from Rutland Middle School are fixing gravestones and landscaping the West Street Cemetery.

The cemetery dates back to the 1700s and is no longer a burial site.

Cemetery officials say volunteer groups like this one has helped the historic site come a long way.

"It's our chance to give back to the community. Taxpayers give us a lot, so this is our chance to give back to the community and make our city look better," said Giovanni Falco, Rutland Middle School.

"These students, every year, give us two days of free service for the city and it's wonderful. I am proud of them and the city should be proud of them," said Tom Griffin, Rutland City cemetery commissioner.

Rutland Middle School students have been a part of the cemetery cleanup for about 10 years.

The students also cleaned up the North Main Street Cemetery.