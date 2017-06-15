SAT scores rise a bit for New Hampshire 11th graders

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The average SAT score among New Hampshire 11th graders has increased in the last year.

For the past two years, the college entrance exam has been used as the statewide assessment for high school students in grade 11. Preliminary results released Thursday show the average score in English, reading and writing rose two points to 522, while the average math score increased seven points to 514.

Two-thirds of the students met the state's proficiency benchmark score in English, reading and writing, while 44 percent met the benchmark in math.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.