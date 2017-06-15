Jane Sanders: Violence is 'not what Bernie preaches'

Jane Sanders says she's never seen James Hodgkinson before. He's the man accused of opening fire on lawmakers at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday.
Senator Sanders' wife appeared Thursday on CNN.
"We met with millions of people and certainly worked rope lines. I've never seen him. But he may have shown up on a rope line, I have no idea," Sanders said. "Bernie and I have been very vocal about the politics of personal destruction and this is it to the extreme. This is not OK and it's certainly not what Bernie preaches. We've had rallies with 1 million people, 1.5 million people and there was not violence at the rallies or afterward. This is a person that was troubled and certainly not indicative of [Bernie's] supporters."
But tempers did flare at times during the campaign. A year ago, chairs were thrown at the Nevada Democratic convention when Sanders and Clinton supporters clashed over how delegate status would be assigned.
Two brothers from the Bronx have been arrested again in our region for forgery.
Two brothers from the Bronx have been arrested again in our region for forgery.
Vermont State Police say one person was killed in a crash that closed Route 100 in Duxbury.
Vermont State Police say one person was killed in a crash that closed Route 100 in Duxbury.
About 40 Vermont workers are being laid off at Keurig Green Mountain.
About 40 Vermont workers are being laid off at Keurig Green Mountain.
Police say a truck stolen in Derby was found crashed on the side of the road in Coventry.
Police say a truck stolen in Derby was found crashed on the side of the road in Coventry.
Manufacturing in New York state rebounded this month to the highest level since 2014, another sign of strength for America's factories.
Manufacturing in New York state rebounded this month to the highest level since 2014, another sign of strength for America's factories.
When you think vacation, does visiting a farm come to mind? City dwellers from across the country have been visiting a Vermont farm since the early 1980s and it's helping owners stay in business.
When you think vacation, does visiting a farm come to mind? City dwellers from across the country have been visiting a Vermont farm since the early 1980s and it's helping owners stay in business.
An inside and explosive look at the Vermont National Guard's live fire training.
An inside and explosive look at the Vermont National Guard's live fire training.
A group of middle school students are doing their part to fix up some historic cemeteries in Rutland City.
A group of middle school students are doing their part to fix up some historic cemeteries in Rutland City.