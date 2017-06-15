Jane Sanders: Violence is 'not what Bernie preaches'

Jane Sanders says she's never seen James Hodgkinson before. He's the man accused of opening fire on lawmakers at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday.

Senator Sanders' wife appeared Thursday on CNN.

"We met with millions of people and certainly worked rope lines. I've never seen him. But he may have shown up on a rope line, I have no idea," Sanders said. "Bernie and I have been very vocal about the politics of personal destruction and this is it to the extreme. This is not OK and it's certainly not what Bernie preaches. We've had rallies with 1 million people, 1.5 million people and there was not violence at the rallies or afterward. This is a person that was troubled and certainly not indicative of [Bernie's] supporters."

But tempers did flare at times during the campaign. A year ago, chairs were thrown at the Nevada Democratic convention when Sanders and Clinton supporters clashed over how delegate status would be assigned.