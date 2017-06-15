Will tourists help save Vermont's struggling farms?

Picturesque Liberty Farm in Rochester might be a common backdrop for Vermonters, but for out-of-staters like Barbara Files, it is a vacation getaway.

"It's a total experience," said Files of New Jersey.

Files and her family have visited the farm every year for 24 years and they don't plan to stop anytime soon.

"It's having the opportunity to be in the middle of nature because it is so beautiful here in Vermont and the opportunity to do outdoor things," Files said. "All of us appreciate being outside."

Other visitors come to the farm to enjoy some peace and quiet.

"It is family-oriented but I, myself, can stay here and read a book on the porch and have fun at the same time," said Kenleigh Anseau of Massachusetts.

"When our guests come, they become part of our farm family," said Beth Kennett, who co-owns Liberty Farm.

The dairy farm was built in 1780. Milk from the 100 cows goes straight to the Cabot Creamery. Beth and her husband, Bob, are the fifth family to call it home. Beth's daughter-in-law Asia takes care of the newborn Holsteins. She says having animals that guests get to interact with gives them a true farm experience.

"Sometimes guests get to name them if they are born while they are here, they get to name them," Asia said.

The house can hold up to 17 guests and Beth says from April to October, there is always at least one guest. It costs $69-$139 dollars to spend a night at the farm.

Although the Kennetts make most of their money off the cows, they say their guests make up about 15 percent of their income.

"We have guests literally this week from California, Florida, Boston. You name it and we have folks that have come from continents all over the world," Beth said.

For visitors, a stay at Liberty Farm is a peek into a different lifestyle.

"You can see so much more than in a suburban neighborhood," Files said. "You're really limited to see what you see outside of your front door."