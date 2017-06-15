Vt. governor, lawmakers continue discussing teachers' health care

Just two weeks ahead of a potential government shutdown in Vermont, it's unclear if the Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, and lawmakers are making progress on a budget agreement.

At last check, the governor and lawmakers are still in Thursday's meeting.

Despite a pledge from the governor's chief of staff that basic details would be made available, like where or when the meeting would take place that hasn't been the case.

At issue is how the state can save millions on teachers' health care costs without cutting benefits.

Publicly neither side has been willing to say exactly what's on the table at the moment.

WCAX has learned from sources familiar with the chats that little has changed from when the two sides stalemated just before the Legislature adjourned in mid-May.

The governor continues to say the two sides are very close to a deal. That's not what we're hearing from everyone though.

Both sides say they're largely in the dark on what's developed.

We did ask Gov. Scott if Vermonters deserve to know what the sides are discussing and he said yes, but only once a deal is agreed upon and in front of all lawmakers.

