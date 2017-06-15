Gas leak lawsuit in court

Witnesses took the stand Thursday, testifying about a gas leak that forced evacuations at an Essex Junction shopping center. The state blames the gas company for the leak and they want them to pay the price. But the defense says the state's argument doesn't add up.

Back in May 2011, business owners at the Post Office Square shopping plaza in Essex Junction smelled a strong odor of gasoline coming from the parking lot. More than 15 businesses were evacuated.

An expert on the stand Thursday says gas vapors coming from a storm drain nearby were at explosive levels. The state says a Wesco-owned gas station leaked thousands of gallons of gasoline, and that inventory numbers back that up.

"They had the inventory information that clearly indicated that something was, was wrong," said Ted Unkles of the Vt. Agency of Natural Resources.

The state concluded more than 2,000 gallons of gasoline leaked.

To remedy the situation back in 2011, state project leaders say they had 6,000 tons of soil on the property dug up.

Wesco's attorney says the soil was tested and the gasoline in it does not add up to the amount that allegedly leaked.

"It was unclear, they didn't find a lot of freestanding product compared to the amount that one would expect for the release of thousands of gallons of gasoline. They did find some," said Tris Coffin, the attorney for the defense.

Thursday, the state called four witnesses. Friday, the defense will call theirs.

The state is looking for a judge to order Wesco to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

An outcome is expected Friday.