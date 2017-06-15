Gas leak lawsuit in court

Vermont State Police say one person was killed in a crash that closed Route 100 in Duxbury.
Police say a truck stolen in Derby was found crashed on the side of the road in Coventry.
Two brothers from the Bronx have been arrested again in our region for forgery.
The state is squaring off in court with a fuel company over a dangerous gas leak that prompted evacuations.
About 40 Vermont workers are being laid off at Keurig Green Mountain.
Manufacturing in New York state rebounded this month to the highest level since 2014, another sign of strength for America's factories.
When you think vacation, does visiting a farm come to mind? City dwellers from across the country have been visiting a Vermont farm since the early 1980s and it's helping owners stay in business.
An inside and explosive look at the Vermont National Guard's live fire training.
