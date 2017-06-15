Home health care competition heats up in Vt.

When it comes to home health care, the competition is heating up. Especially now that the for-profit group Bayada has entered the fray in Vermont. Perhaps you or a loved were on the receiving end of their more than 25,000 house calls in just its first year of operation in the state.

Seven Days Staff Writer Alicia Freese reported on the growing competition in home health care. She told us more about what she learned. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Freese's article in Seven Days.