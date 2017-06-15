Wright makes Revs debut

Former UVM soccer star Bright Wright made his professional debut Wednesday night with the New England Revolution. The Revs beat the Rochester Rhinos in the fourth round of the U.S. Open Cup, 3-0 on the campus of Providence College.

Wright started and played all 90 minutes. He didn't have any shots on goal, but he was on the receiving end of a foul that led to a Revolution penalty kick.

"Excited for Brian," Revolution head coach, Jay Heaps said. "I think Brian did well. Brian has a real knack about him to score goals. Today, he wasn't able to get in front of the goal enough, but he did everything we asked of him. Defensively, found good spots and obviously drew the red card and created enough space for players to play underneath him."

Wright was drafted by the revs with the 20th overall pick in the first round of January's Super Draft.