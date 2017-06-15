Fire leads to pot grow operation in Essex

Crews responded to a fire at a property on Route 15 in Essex Thursday night.

The fire chief says the fire started in the garage before spreading to the house.

Fire officials say they don't believe the fire itself was criminal -- but investigators at the scene did find what appeared to be a marijuana grow operation. 40 pot plants were removed and the woman living at the property -- Stacy Sartelle -- was cited for marijuana cultivation.

Neighbors who saw the fire say they were startled by the commotion.

"The minute we stepped on the step that's when the huge explosion went off. Big plum of smoke and we ran down here we didn't know what was going on. The whole building was engulfed, yeah it was a big thing. It scared us," said Dave Carron, from Essex.

The fire chief says people inside the house were the ones who called it in and that the explosion witnesses described may have been from the vehicles and gas burning inside the garage. No word yet on a cause but we do know that No one was injured.

The road was closed for a couple of hours while crews responded.