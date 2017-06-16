New York man sentenced to 10 years for drug consipracy

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a leader in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of crack and heroin in Rutland County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joel Joyce was convicted in December 2016.

Prosecutors say he had co-conspirators from Brooklyn bring the drugs to Rutland by bus or other means. They say Joyce then had drug addicts in the Rutland area distribute the drugs and collect his money. The government showed evidence that he made tens of thousands of dollars selling drugs in the Rutland area and often managed the drug trafficking by cellphone from Brooklyn.

Joyce was sentenced on Thursday.

