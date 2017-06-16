Keurig Green Mountain lays off over a hundred employees

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Keurig Green Mountain has announced it has laid off approximately 130 workers, 40 of whom worked in Vermont.

The company attributed the layoffs to shifting company priorities. Katie Gilroy, a corporate communications manager with Keurig Green Mountain, says the laid-off employees were offered severance benefits and will be supported through the transition.

The company says it will hire employees for new ventures in coming months.

Keurig Green Mountain previously laid off 108 Vermont workers in June 2016. It has four locations in the state: Essex, Williston, South Burlington and is headquartered in Waterbury.

