What are kids learning during the last week of school?

For many schools around our region, Friday is the last day of school.

As taxpayers, many want to know is the money for school going out the window during this last week, or are students still getting educational benefits?

"I'm actually not sure what they are learning in the last week of school," says Phoenix Suskin, South Burlington.

That's a common thought among parents, like Suskin.

Suskin has two kids at Orchard School in South Burlington. She, like lots of other parents, assumes the last week is a bit of a party

"It's fun. They are celebrating the whole year, what their accomplishments are and what they have done, is what I think they are mostly doing in the last week of school," says Suskin.

There is some truth to that. It's easy for kids and teachers to get distracted by summers breeze or take a stroll down easy street.

"You do give a little bit of extra time outside," says Anne Adams.

Teachers like Adams at Orchard tell me that while it's important to let kids run around in the warm weather, it's just as important to keep them learning.

"The kids are not happy when they are not learning new things," says Adams.

Mrs. Adams, as her first grade kids call her, is still teaching math, like addition and subtraction, and her students have a class project on Australia during the final week.

According to the National center for Education Statistics Vermont ranks above the national average of 4th grade students with proficient scores in Math and English.

Another teacher, Carol McQuillen, who also teaches first grade at Orchard, says its important to keep her students reading going into the summer, when kids reading abilities often decline.

"You have to keep some structure or you have chaos," says McQuillen.

Her students just finished reading Charlotte's Web. When they are not writing their own stories on Charlotte. they are outside, but learning.

"They have a courtyard outside of our classroom that they manage in terms of taking care of the gardens," says McQuillen.

Inside or outside, these teachers make sure their students don't get pulled into a false sense of summer vacation.

"They understand what their jobs are, because that's their routine. You want to keep them in routine. After all, its still an academic week," says McQuillen.

Just because school is over, doesn't mean learning stops. According to Scholastic, children should read an average of 11 books over the summer, to get them ready for the next year.

They say teachers typically spend between four to six week re-teaching material students have forgotten over the summer.