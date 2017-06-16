Sanders tells graduates not to walk away from problems

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders has told graduates of a Vermont high school that he doesn't want them to walk away from the very serious problems facing the country and the world.

The independent senator addressed the Champlain Valley Union High School graduation on Friday at the University of Vermont, days after he said the man who shot a congressman and four other people in Virginia had apparently volunteered for Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.

Sanders told the graduates, if you turn your back on a problem, "Who is going to fill that gap?" He said that coming right back from Washington, D.C., that many of the people who fill that gap "aren't necessarily to be trusted."

James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on Republican lawmakers, aides and others practicing baseball in suburban Alexandria, Virginia. Officers shot Hodgkinson, who later died.

