Sunderland man killed in crash

A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Danby Thursday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Vermont State Police say a car and a pickup collided at the intersection of Danby Mountain Road and Brooke Road. Both vehicles went off the roadway and rolled.

A passenger in the car, Samuael Jenks, 20, of Sunderland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, Lucas Carnelli-Cadete, 19, of Manchester, Connecticut, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup, William Secoy, 38, of Danby, is expected to be OK.