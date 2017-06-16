Sunderland man killed in crash

Prosecutors say a Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a leader in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of crack and heroin in Rutland County.
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Danby Thursday night.
Workers doing excavation in front of a welcome center in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, have uncovered a gravestone of a woman who died in 1853.
A bill that advocates hoped would lead to tougher standards for a toxic chemical that has been found in more than 200 sites in New Hampshire has stalled in the Legislature.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is delivering the commencement address at a Vermont high school.
What are students really doing during the last week of school? Is tax money going out the window as kids slack off or are they still learning? Alex Hirsch takes a look.
The New York Lottery is celebrating 50 years of operation.
Crews responded to a fire at a property on Route 15 in Essex Thursday night.
