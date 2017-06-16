Sanders to give high school commencement speech Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is delivering the commencement address at a Vermont high school.

The independent senator will speak at the Champlain Valley Union High School graduation on Friday at the University of Vermont, days after he said the man who shot a congressman and four other people in Virginia had apparently volunteered for Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.

Sanders assailed violence as "unacceptable in our society" and said he was "sickened by this despicable act."

James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, opened fire on Republican lawmakers, aides and others practicing baseball in suburban Alexandria, Virginia. Officers shot Hodgkinson, who later died.

