Quantcast

New York lottery marks 50 years - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

New York lottery marks 50 years

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The New York Lottery is celebrating 50 years of operation.

The lottery's first drawing will be commemorated Friday in Albany near the state Capitol with lottery announcer Yolanda Vega.

The state lottery launched in 1967 with Lotto. Tickets cost 50 cents and could be bought only in banks.

The state earned $48.5 million in sales that first year. Lottery sales were $7.7 billion in the last fiscal year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.