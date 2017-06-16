NH fails to pass chemical safety bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill that advocates hoped would lead to tougher standards for a toxic chemical that has been found in more than 200 sites in New Hampshire has stalled in the Legislature.

The bill would have required the Department of Environmental Services to set a standard for the group of chemicals known as perfluorochemicals or PFCs, a suspected carcinogen used in Teflon coatings. The state currently uses the federal government recommendation of 70 parts per trillion but several states set far more stringent standards.

On Thursday, a conference committee couldn't agree on the bill partly over fears it could require towns to make expensive upgrades to their water systems.

Since last year, PFCs have been found in the drinking water at 222 sites across the state.

