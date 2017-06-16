Work halted at Vt. welcome center after gravestone unearthed

Quantcast

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - Workers doing excavation in front of a welcome center in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, have uncovered a gravestone of a woman who died in 1853.

The Caledonian Record reports the state archaeologist is looking into the discovery.

Casey Leithead of Alliance Construction and Excavation in Kirby, was in the excavator on Thursday, digging the outer edge of a long rectangular hole in preparation for a retaining wall to be built when he said he could feel something other than dirt.

He unearthed the marble stone belonging to Delight Woodbury Babcock. It said she died at age 45.

Construction was shut down immediately.

