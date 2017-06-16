Parking ticket troubles linger in Burlington

If you got a parking ticket in downtown Burlington while using the Park Mobile app, you may want to check the ticket to make sure it's correct.

Some Park Mobile users in Burlington are still being wrongly ticketed. The problem still exists, even though it has been going on for a year now, as we first reported.

Here's the trouble: People pay the meter through the Park Mobile app and then get ticketed minutes later. This is because it takes about three minutes for parking enforcement officers to receive notification on their tablets that a person has paid the meter. The erroneous tickets are being issued during the lag time.

Burlington Parking enforcement tells WCAX News they get about one call a week from someone who got a ticket but shouldn't have.

And it turns out that's not the only glitch.

"We are still having a problem with O and zero, where my officer uses the number zero but the customer uses the letter O and that causes a message that says no payment," said John King, the parking enforcement manager.

Another issue: people set up accounts and add their car's license plate. But what if they're driving a different car? If they haven't provided that plate information, they will also get a ticket even if they've paid because parking enforcement doesn't know about that car.

The Burlington Business Association, which is in charge of the parking meters downtown, says there is no way right now to fix these problems with the current system. They did say the pay by phone parking system is being bid on by other companies right now and there could be a new parking app by the end of this month.

