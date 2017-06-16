Leahy reacts to president's revised Cuba policy

President Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy and Vermont's senior senator is speaking out against it.

The president's plan aims to slow the flow of American cash to the communist country. You might remember Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, was a key supporter of President Obama's effort to ease longstanding restrictions against Cuba and traveled to the country to support promote Obama's plan.

Leahy released a statement saying: "This White House, by reaffirming the embargo, has re-declared war on the Cuban people. The overwhelming majority of Cubans oppose the embargo, want closer relations with Americans, and will see this as an attack against them and their country."

