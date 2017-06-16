Are drug companies to blame for the opiate crisis?

Vermont is joining an investigation into whether pharmaceutical companies unlawfully marketed and sold opiates, contributing to the country's drug epidemic and a record number of overdose deaths.

According to the U-S Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 80 percent of heroin users first misused prescription painkillers. Vermont mirrors that trend, and now, opioid-related deaths in the Green Mountains are soaring-- up 41 percent from 75 in 2015 to 106 in 2016.

"The opiate crisis in this state has devastated so many families and so many individuals," said T.J. Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Donovan says that's why he's going after pharmaceutical companies so that Vermonters don't have to face this nightmare.

"I realized I was addicted because I went out to find heroin," a former addict told WCAX News.

He was addicted to opiates for nearly three years. We agreed to hide his identity to protect his job and his young family. He wants to share his story to prevent others from the harsh reality of getting hooked on prescription drugs.

Reporter Taylor Young: Do you think that this can happen to anyone?

Former addict: Oh absolutely!

It started with an accident at work.

"I fell off a ladder," he explained.

That kept him in the hospital for a month. Doctors prescribed three heavy-duty painkillers for two-and-a-half months.

"You don't realize how much you need it until they take it away," he said. "Once they take it away, you're just sick and that's it, you're sick and you want more."

Taylor Young: How long did it take you to find some?

Former addict: Ten minutes.

For the next two weeks, he bought oxycodone off the street.

"And then I discovered how much heroin cost," he said. "When I didn't have to pay $40 a pill anymore and I only had to pay $10 dollars a pill, it was heroin from then on."

For the next three years, he struggled with his heroin addiction.

"I started committing crimes to feed my drug habit," he admitted.

One burglary landed him in jail for three months. After being released, he was in and out of rehab until two-and-a-half years ago when he finally kicked his addiction.

"It feels good to wake up and not wonder if I'm going to go to jail for something I did the night before," he said.

"I've always advocated for prevention, for treatment, for enforcement," Donovan said. "I also think that corporate accountability is an equal part in this effort to have a comprehensive approach to solving this issue and to protecting Vermonters."

Because the investigation is ongoing, the attorney general wouldn't tell us which companies they're looking at. But Donovan tells us they plan to subpoena documents and testimony to determine whether drug manufacturers broke the law to market and sell prescription drugs.