State attorneys general target opioid drug companies

Prosecutors say a Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a leader in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of crack and heroin in Rutland County.
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Danby Thursday night.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is joining forces with other AGs from across the country in an investigation into drug companies.
If you got a parking ticket in downtown Burlington while using the Park Mobile app, you may want to check the ticket to make sure it's correct.
The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate for May was 3.1 percent, unchanged from April.
Workers doing excavation in front of a welcome center in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, have uncovered a gravestone of a woman who died in 1853.
A bill that advocates hoped would lead to tougher standards for a toxic chemical that has been found in more than 200 sites in New Hampshire has stalled in the Legislature.
President Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy and Vermont's senior senator is speaking out against it.
