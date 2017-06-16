Quantcast

State attorneys general target opioid drug companies

Vt. Attorney General T.J. Donovan
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is joining forces with other AGs from across the country in an investigation into drug companies.

The investigation is still underway so Donovan offered few details, but he says he's looking into allegations of unlawful behavior in the sale and marketing of prescription opioids.

From 2015 to 2016, opiate-related deaths in Vermont increased by 41 percent. Donovan says tackling the issue is one of his top priorities.

"I've always advocated for prevention, for treatment, for enforcement. I also think that corporate accountability is an equal part in this effort to have a comprehensive approach to solving this issue and to protecting Vermonters," said Donovan, D-Vt. Attorney General.

Donovan would not identify the companies being investigated.

