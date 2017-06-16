Vermont's unemployment rate for May unchanged from April

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate for May was 3.1 percent, unchanged from April.

The national rate in May was 4.3 percent.

The department says the number of employed decreased by 1,150 and the number of unemployed increased by 200. None of the changes were statistically significant in the seasonally-adjusted series.

Unemployment in Vermont's 17 labor markets ranged from a low of 2.2 percent in White River Junction to 5 percent in Woodstock.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.