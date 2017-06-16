Quantcast

Vermont's unemployment rate for May unchanged from April - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont's unemployment rate for May unchanged from April

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Labor says the state's unemployment rate for May was 3.1 percent, unchanged from April.

The national rate in May was 4.3 percent.

The department says the number of employed decreased by 1,150 and the number of unemployed increased by 200. None of the changes were statistically significant in the seasonally-adjusted series.

Unemployment in Vermont's 17 labor markets ranged from a low of 2.2 percent in White River Junction to 5 percent in Woodstock.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.