Police: Vt. man abandoned child in car after hit-and-run crash

Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned a 4-year-old in his wrecked car after a hit-and-run.

St. Albans Police say Joseph Cota, 28, was driving drunk when he crashed into a parked car on Lake Street Wednesday evening. Police say Cota drove off and then abandoned his car at a nearby park, leaving a 4-year-old girl alone in the car.

Police say when they caught up with Cota, his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. He faces charges of child cruelty, leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting and DUI #2.

The little girl was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and turned over to a family member.