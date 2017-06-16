Quantcast

Big construction plans in the works at Mount Snow - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Big construction plans in the works at Mount Snow

Posted: Updated:
WEST DOVER, Vt. -

Big construction plans are in the works at Mount Snow in West Dover.

We told you earlier this week about a $52 million project to upgrade the resort's snowmaking and build a new base lodge. The mountain is also in the process of raising funds to build 102 residential units that will surround a new ski lodge. The money is coming through the federal EB-5 program that offers visas to foreign investors.

"It is very important that we continue to upgrade our facilities and move forward and hopefully raise the capital that is needed in order to make tourism expand and be viable for the whole state of Vermont," said Dick Deutsch, the president of Mount Snow.

At this time, we do not know the total cost of that project. Long term, the resort has been approved for 900 residential units and 200,000-square feet of commercial space.

Related Story:

Mount Snow breaks ground on $22M base lodge

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.