Big construction plans in the works at Mount Snow

Big construction plans are in the works at Mount Snow in West Dover.

We told you earlier this week about a $52 million project to upgrade the resort's snowmaking and build a new base lodge. The mountain is also in the process of raising funds to build 102 residential units that will surround a new ski lodge. The money is coming through the federal EB-5 program that offers visas to foreign investors.

"It is very important that we continue to upgrade our facilities and move forward and hopefully raise the capital that is needed in order to make tourism expand and be viable for the whole state of Vermont," said Dick Deutsch, the president of Mount Snow.

At this time, we do not know the total cost of that project. Long term, the resort has been approved for 900 residential units and 200,000-square feet of commercial space.

