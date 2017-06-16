Sununu signs bill allowing needle exchange programs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has signed legislation allowing needle exchange programs to operate in New Hampshire.

Such programs allow people who use intravenous drugs to turn in dirty syringes in exchange for clean ones.

The bill Sununu signed Friday is narrower than one the House passed past year, which would have decriminalized possession of all used syringes. The new version exempts only people participating in an exchange program from penalties for possessing dirty needles. It also requires those providing free syringes to register with the state, offer to screen for infectious diseases and refer clients to treatment.

Sununu says the drug crisis is the state's most serious public health and safety issue, and that there is no doubt the new law will save lives.

