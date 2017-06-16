Quantcast

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison on drug, gun crimes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing and possessing heroin, and possessing guns as part of drug-trafficking.

Court records say 37-year-old Phillip Wilson, of Burlington, sold heroin to an informant five times last year. A search warrant at his home turned up 160 bags of the drug and a revolver.

An additional 160 bags of heroin were found at another residence frequented by Wilson, plus two guns and over $3,000.

