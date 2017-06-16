Quantcast

Army worms marching into Vermont

ST. ALBANS, Vt. -

Army worms are popping up at farms across our region.

A large population of the greenish-brown caterpillars can strip an entire field in just a few days. The crops that are most affected are corn, hay and grains.

The pests have been spotted this season in Addison, Orange and Franklin counties.

Farmers are advised to closely monitor their fields.

More on army worms from the UVM Extension:

