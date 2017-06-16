What does a troop surge in Afghanistan mean for the Vt. Guard?

Mock military exercises at Fort Drum prepare Vermont National Guard soldiers in case they're called to duty. Our troops train like this as part of a military rotation.

In 2010, Vermont saw the largest call-up since World War II when 1,500 Guard soldiers deployed to Afghanistan. When they got back, they went into the so-called reset phase. A year to take time off, go to school and return to life in Vermont. And the National Guard got new equipment. Then, several years of training prepped soldiers for another possible deployment. Our troops became available for war again in 2015. But there was no call-up.

We've learned they're now back at the bottom of the rotation for states. Military officials tell us that means Vermont Guard soldiers would not likely be called to duty again until 2020. So instead, the training continues.

That may be good news for families who just learned the Trump administration is considering sending thousands of additional American forces to Afghanistan to help fight the Taliban, which is making a resurgence.

"I believe we should be having a debate in Congress about authorization for the use of military force," said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch is calling for more oversight of the president's plan and the Pentagon's strategies in Afghanistan. He's critical of President Trump giving military leaders the power to set troop levels in the war zone.

"We've been there 16 years. We've spent a trillion dollars. We've lost 2,400 Americans, including several Vermonters, and Vermonters and others will be willing to serve. But what's the policy? What is it that the president thinks will be accomplished?" Welch demanded. "Is it wise for the president to outsource those fundamental decisions about what is our goal, what's our end game, to the military when that is his job to do and it's the military's job to execute that plan?"

The decision about sending more troops to Afghanistan could come as early as next week.

