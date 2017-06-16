Quantcast

Hospital: No evidence of misuse from release of patient info

RUTLAND, Vt. -

An update on the mishandling of data at Vermont's second-largest hospital.

A month ago, Rutland Regional Medical Center sent a satisfaction survey to patients. In the process, the hospital unintentionally disclosed the email addresses of 665 patients.

Now, Rutland Regional says no medical, financial or other personal information was shared. It also says there is no evidence any patient information was misused as a result of the error.

