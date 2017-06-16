Quantcast

Annual derby reels in funds to help Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Lake Champlain International Fishing Derby kicks off Saturday.

The annual derby is a Father's Day weekend tradition on the lake. This is its 36th year.

It also reels in funds to help the lake.

Organizers say it was started by a group of fishermen who were concerned about the lake, so they wanted to raise money to help protect the fisheries of Lake Champlain.

The three-day event has people coming from all over the country and there are prizes for winners in all sorts of categories. Registration is still going on. People are invited to go down and check out the weigh-ins, as well.

