Staying safe in extreme heat

The official start to summer is right around the corner and that can mean soaring temperatures. And that rising mercury can bring an increased risk for danger outdoors.

We reported early this week on how record heat may have turned deadly in Vermont. Two elderly Brattleboro residents were found dead in two separate yards Monday. Investigators say heat exposure likely played a role in their deaths.

Dr. Thomas Peterson with the UVM Medical Center says tragedies like these can be avoided. Watch the video for his full interview.

