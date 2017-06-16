Quantcast

Store burglary in Warren - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Store burglary in Warren

Posted: Updated:
WARREN, Vt. -

A Duxbury man faces burglary charges.

Police say 44-year-old Thomas Farnsworth stole beer, meats, and a stereo from the East Warren Community Market in Warren Friday. Police say Farnsworth was spotted on video camera and later arrested at his home where they say they found the stolen property.

He is due in court in July.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.