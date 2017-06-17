Argument involving 12 outside University Mall results in arrests, citations

More than a dozen people, including several minors, are in trouble after a heated situation in front of the University Mall.

South Burlington Police say they got a call at 4:54 p.m. Friday about possible car thefts involving three males.

Police say an officer went over to the mall and found 10 to 12 males standing outside the east mall entrance, some of them possibly matching the description.

While an officer was talking to the group, another group arrived and started arguing about an alleged lewd act that occurred at Applebee’s in the mall.

Police say it took an ugly turn and escalated into a "near fight situation."

Multiple officers responded and two males were arrested for threatening officers.

Police say more than 12 people, including minors, were issued trespass notices for the University Mall.

Police are looking into the alleged theft and lewd incident.

If you have any information, call police.



