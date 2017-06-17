Police investigate head-on collision that shut down Route 7

A head-on collision backed up traffic on Route 7 near Ferry Road in Charlotte Friday.

According to Vermont State Police, Catalina Vizcarra, 54, was traveling southbound and crossed the center line around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Vizcarra collided head-on with a car driven by Tobias Nadell, 18.

Troopers were told both people were trapped inside their cars.

Both drivers, and two passengers from Nadell’s car, were taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Officers say drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factors. Police continue to investigate the crash.

The road was shut down in both directions Friday night.