Police investigate head-on collision that shut down Route 7

More than a dozen people, including several minors, are in trouble after a heated situation in front of the University Mall.
Troopers were told both people were trapped inside their cars.
A Duxbury man faces burglary charges.
Thousands of U.S. soldiers will likely be called to the war zone in Afghanistan. Vermont's National Guard played a pivotal role in that war-torn country in 2010. Will they be sent back?
Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned his 4-year-old in his smashed up car after a hit-and-run. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing and possessing heroin, and possessing guns as part of drug-trafficking.
Prosecutors say a Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role as a leader in a conspiracy to sell large amounts of crack and heroin in Rutland County.
A Vermont man was killed in a crash in Danby Thursday night.
