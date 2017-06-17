Quantcast

Police investigate head-on collision that shut down Route 7 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Police investigate head-on collision that shut down Route 7

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTE, Vt. -

A head-on collision backed up traffic on Route 7 near Ferry Road in Charlotte Friday.

According to Vermont State Police, Catalina Vizcarra, 54, was traveling southbound and crossed the center line around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Vizcarra collided head-on with a car driven by Tobias Nadell, 18.

Troopers were told both people were trapped inside their cars.

Both drivers, and two passengers from Nadell’s car, were taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Officers say drugs or alcohol don't appear to be factors. Police continue to investigate the crash.

The road was shut down in both directions Friday night. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.