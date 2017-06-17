Pets on parade in northern Vermont town

Quantcast

ST. JOHSNBURY, Vt. (AP) - A northern Vermont town's annual pet parade is going on rain or shine.

The parade takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Johnsbury with animals of all kinds of welcome, from fish to horses.

The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2sksEjf ) that this is the 68th anniversary of the summer tradition that gives pet lovers a chance to show off their animals.

The parade's theme this year is "Movies" and organizers encourage bikes and wagons to be decorated and participants to wear costumes.

Trophies will be awarded for the best costumes and top float.

The parade registration starts at 8:30 a.m. next to the St. Johnsbury House.

A post-parade party is planned at the park with ice cream, sugar on snow and a demonstration by a dog trainer.

