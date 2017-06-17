Vermont dairy farm hosts free breakfast and tour

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - More than 1,000 visitors are expected to show up for a free breakfast and tour of a dairy farm in East Montpelier.

The event takes place Saturday at the Fairmont Farm. It includes a pancake breakfast and self-guided walking tour, with stations focused on caring for cows, environmental stewardship, community contributions and more. There's also a kid-friendly scavenger hunt.

The farm was just named the state's Outstanding Dairy Farm of the Year for its dedication to its herd, sustainable conservation practices, early adoption of new technologies and commitment to educating the public.

A second breakfast on the farm takes place July 22 at Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.

The events were started last year by a team including the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and the New England Dairy Promotion Board.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.