Destination Recreation: Nature path helps clean Lake Champlain

A trail that sits a short drive from downtown Burlington isn't just a pretty path.

The Upper La Platte River and Natural Area in Shelburne works to restore the river bank that flows into Lake Champlain.

"With all the water-quality issues, we wanted to plant a bunch of trees here to show folks that they can do this in their backyard creeks and streams and help the water quality of Lake Champlain," said Chris Boget of the Lake Champlain Land Trust.

Boget and his team with the Lake Champlain Land trust have planted over 1,600 trees on the 65 acre property to help the La Platte River.

Putting the trees in the fields will keep the soil rooted and prevent further damage from flooding in the future.

"Someday it's going to come over the banks and instead of just washing right in and taking the phosphorus further upstream, it's going to sit here and settle in, percolate through the soil, go out through the streams instead," said Boget. "And that's will have kept all the phosphorus and sediment right here instead of downstream."

He says it's the way Mother Nature did it, and keeping this area clean has benefits beyond the trails.

"The water source for 60,000 residents is about two miles downstream from here in Shelburne Bay in Lake Champlain; La Platte River flows right into it," says Boget.

The Upper La Platte River and Natural Area provides a way to get outside, but also a way to learn how to help protect water.

