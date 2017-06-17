Shaftsbury teen accused of dragging, choking

Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
Police say 80-year-old destroyed parts of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog.
Vermont State Police say Logan Legacy is accused of dragging a person by their hair and then choking them.
Vermont State Police say Logan Legacy is accused of dragging a person by their hair and then choking them.
The upper La Platte River and Natural area in Shelburne is working to restore the river bank that flows into Lake Champlain.
The upper La Platte River and Natural area in Shelburne is working to restore the river bank that flows into Lake Champlain.
More than a dozen people, including several minors, are in trouble after a heated situation in front of the University Mall.
More than a dozen people, including several minors, are in trouble after a heated situation in front of the University Mall.
Troopers were told both people were trapped inside their cars.
Troopers were told both people were trapped inside their cars.
A Duxbury man faces burglary charges.
A Duxbury man faces burglary charges.
Thousands of U.S. soldiers will likely be called to the war zone in Afghanistan. Vermont's National Guard played a pivotal role in that war-torn country in 2010. Will they be sent back?
Thousands of U.S. soldiers will likely be called to the war zone in Afghanistan. Vermont's National Guard played a pivotal role in that war-torn country in 2010. Will they be sent back?
Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned his 4-year-old in his smashed up car after a hit-and-run. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned his 4-year-old in his smashed up car after a hit-and-run. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.