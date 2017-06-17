Shaftsbury teen accused of dragging, strangling

Vermont State Police say Logan Legacy is accused of dragging a person by their hair and then strangling them.
The upper La Platte River and Natural area in Shelburne is working to restore the river bank that flows into Lake Champlain.
More than a dozen people, including several minors, are in trouble after a heated situation in front of the University Mall.
Troopers were told both people were trapped inside their cars.
A Duxbury man faces burglary charges.
Thousands of U.S. soldiers will likely be called to the war zone in Afghanistan. Vermont's National Guard played a pivotal role in that war-torn country in 2010. Will they be sent back?
Investigators say an Essex man was drunk when he abandoned his 4-year-old in his smashed up car after a hit-and-run. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt.
A Vermont man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing and possessing heroin, and possessing guns as part of drug-trafficking.
