Shaftsbury teen accused of dragging, strangling

SHAFTSBURY, Vt. -

 A 19-year-old is behind bars after police investigate reports he strangled someone.

Vermont State Police say Logan Legacy is accused of dragging a person by their hair and then strangling them.

This apparently happened in Shaftsbury Wednesday.

The investigation was launched Friday night.

Legacy is being held without bail.

He is charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault and unlawful restraint.

Legacy will be in court Monday.

