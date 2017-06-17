Quantcast

Scores of farm workers, activists marching on Ben & Jerry's - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Scores of farm workers, activists marching on Ben & Jerry's

Posted: Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Scores of dairy farm workers and activists are marching to the Ben & Jerry's factory in the Vermont town of Waterbury to protest what they say are slow negotiations to reach a deal on the so-called "Milk with Dignity" program.

The march began Saturday morning at the Montpelier Statehouse, headed to the company's main factory.

Proponents say the program would ensure fair pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk to Ben & Jerry's for its popular ice cream. Farmworkers and marcher Victor Diaz says it's time for the company to act.

Ben & Jerry's spokesman Sean Greenwood says the company is committed to reaching a deal with workers.

Ben & Jerry's gets most of its milk from 80 Vermont farms.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.