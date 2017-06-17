Quantcast

Sportswear manufacturer Louis Garneau USA lays off 36 - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Sportswear manufacturer Louis Garneau USA lays off 36

Posted: Updated:

DERBY, Vt. (AP) - The Louis Garneau USA sportswear manufacturing plant in the Vermont town of Derby is laying off 36 workers.

Cindy Robillard of the Vermont Department of Labor office in Newport tells the Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2sJrH6G ) company officials notified the department Wednesday about the reduction in force.

The company, which makes and markets high-end cycling and other sportswear, had no comment.

Robillard says she is working with the company to help the affected workers. The department will hold information sessions about education programs and re-employment options.

Louis Garneau has a sales and marketing department, distribution center and production facility at the Derby plant capable of employing 120 people. It employed about 90 employees when it moved to the newly built Derby plant in 2013.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.