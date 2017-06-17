Sportswear manufacturer Louis Garneau USA lays off 36

DERBY, Vt. (AP) - The Louis Garneau USA sportswear manufacturing plant in the Vermont town of Derby is laying off 36 workers.

Cindy Robillard of the Vermont Department of Labor office in Newport tells the Caledonian Record (http://bit.ly/2sJrH6G ) company officials notified the department Wednesday about the reduction in force.

The company, which makes and markets high-end cycling and other sportswear, had no comment.

Robillard says she is working with the company to help the affected workers. The department will hold information sessions about education programs and re-employment options.

Louis Garneau has a sales and marketing department, distribution center and production facility at the Derby plant capable of employing 120 people. It employed about 90 employees when it moved to the newly built Derby plant in 2013.

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

