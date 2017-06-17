Elderly man arrested for allegedly damaging neighbor's boathouse

An 80-year-old is charged with Felony Unlawful Mischief for allegedly damaging his neighbor's boathouse.



Police say Herman LeBlanc destroyed part of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog. Police say about one third of Robert Snelgrove's boathouse, including the roof, was missing from the structure. LeBlanc was interviewed by police at his home, where he was taken into custody. Police have not said what led up to the incident.