Quantcast

Elderly man arrested for allegedly damaging neighbor's boathouse - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Elderly man arrested for allegedly damaging neighbor's boathouse

Posted: Updated:
Herman LeBlanc Herman LeBlanc
NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. -

An 80-year-old is charged with Felony Unlawful Mischief for allegedly damaging his neighbor's boathouse.                        
   
Police say Herman LeBlanc destroyed part of his neighbor's boathouse on Lake Memphremagog. Police say about one third of Robert Snelgrove's boathouse, including the roof, was missing from the structure. LeBlanc was interviewed by police at his home, where he was taken into custody. Police have not said what led up to the incident. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.