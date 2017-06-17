Brattleboro Walks Off in Legion Baseball Tournament

The Brattleboro Post 5 baseball team rallied from a 4-1 deficit to beat the Brockville (ON) Bunnies 5-4 at the S.D. Ireland "Punch Out Cancer" Tournament Saturday afternoon at CVU.
Post 5 scored two runs in the bottom of the 6th, and Kris Carroll drove in the tying and winning runs with a two out hit in the ninth.
The tournament concludes tomorrow.
