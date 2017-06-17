Vermont dairy farm opens its doors for breakfast

Holsteins might not be your typical breakfast date--unless you grew up on a dairy farm. Saturday, hundreds of people lined up at Fairmont Farm in East Montpelier for a taste of that farm life.

"Our son has never seen a cow or been on a farm, so it's pretty exciting for him. We had a lovely breakfast and went up to see what they fed on and to see the skulls that they had presented. How cows have the same amount of teeth as we got," said Lance Dean Dubois, visiting from Williamstown.

The family-run farm was the host of Vermont's Breakfast on the Farm--an event that aims to teach the public about agriculture. The day starts with breakfast and moves on to self-guided tours throughout the farm.

"All of our milk goes to Cabot. We ship about 120,000 pounds a day which is about 12,000 pounds of cheese, so we feed a lot of people, which is exciting for us. That's why we do it," said Clara Ayer of Fairmont Farm.

There are over 850 dairy farms in Vermont. Breakfast on the Farm gives people a chance to learn about the industry firsthand. They got to do everything from touring the farm, watching calves being born, see how they live at the farm. Educational stations were set up to teach the public more about dairy and the farming behind it. One activity included a bike powered smoothie machine.

"You had to pedal on the bike, and there was a smoothie maker on it. When you pedal it, it powers the smoothie maker," said 9-year-old Dominic Hoefel.

Ayer says it's a great chance to teach the public about new developments in agricultural practices. For several years, their farm has worked to improve water quality by preventing polluted runoff in their fields.

"So after our corn is harvested in the fall, we plant a cover crop. What's really neat about this practice is it's really good for water quality. It prevents soil erosion. It prevents soil compaction. It's just good for soil health in general," said Ayer.

A second Breakfast on the Farm event will be held in July at the Blue Spruce Farm in Bridport.