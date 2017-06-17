Nordic Cup Returns for 20th Year

One of the largest sporting events in Vermont is taking place at a variety of venues in the northern part of the state this weekend. The 20th annual Nordic Cup is underway. More than 3000 soccer players from Vermont, neighboring states, and Canadian provinces are taking part in the tournament in Essex and Stowe. Nordic soccer is one of the premier travel soccer clubs in the area, and its teams help youth and high school players develop their game. Many of Nordic alumni also go on to play in college. The teams spend many weekends every Summer traveling around the region for tournaments, but this event allows Nordic somewhat of a home-field advantage.

"We ask a lot of out kids and our parents to travel and find good competition, and for us to have a weekend a year where we're at home on our home soil where we train, it's just a huge benefit and it's part of the learning process for our kids," said tournament director and Nordic U-18 Girls coach Marcel Choquette.



"Just to get our name out there, it's a really big tournament for Vermont and it brings competition to all of our teams so we're just here to play," added Brooke Haley Caragher, a member of Nordic's U-18 team. "It's one of my favorite tournaments so I'm always looking forward to it. I think our team really gets pumped up to play so it's exciting."

The tournament continues Sunday.