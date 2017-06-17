Slider search back in Essex

USA Luge continues it's nation wide slider search tour at the Champlain Valley Exposition this weekend. There were two sessions on Saturday and there are two sessions on Sunday as well from 9 am to noon and again from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Young people interested in the sport are invited to come out and give it a try. They get to ride on a luge with wheels down a hill while maneuvering through traffic cones.

"The speed is very fun and I'd say the skills to do it are quite hard, but when you learn how to do it, it's quite fun," 11 year old Isaac Nizel of Plattsburgh said."

"The best part is going down the ramp and having the speed. I'm out here, because my mom saw it on Facebook and she showed me and I really thought it was cool," 11 year old Opal Rohne of Westford said. "I went on YouTube looked at it, though it was really cool so I came out and tried it."

The mission of the slider search is to identify, train and qualify young athletes for the USA Luge Junior Development Team.

Some members of the U.S. Junior national teams were on hand to give some tips.