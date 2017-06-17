40th anniversary of a successful and lifesaving transplant

A family is celebrating the 40th anniversary of a successful and lifesaving kidney transplant.

The family gathered at the Burlington VFW Saturday to honor Joyce Moody and her two siblings who saved her life. When Moody was 18-years-old, her kidneys failed, and she was in desperate need of a transplant. Her brother David stepped up to the plate and offered his kidney.

"They were looking for donors, and mine was a match, so we ended up in Buffalo, New York at Roswell Park Institute in Buffalo, and the operation took place on December 11th, 1969," said David Birchmore.

That's not the end of this story. The transplant was successful, but seven years later, Moody was in a car accident that damaged her donated kidney. She needed yet another transplant. This time, her sister offered her the organ. That operation was also a success, and this July marks the 40th anniversary of that second kidney transplant.