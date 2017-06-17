Coming together to fight invasive plants

Residents in Lincoln are coming together in the fight against invasive plants.

Throughout the town of Lincoln dozens of residents can be found scattered along roadsides.

"This is just something that our community does," said Mary Gemignani.

This group isn't landscaping or picking up trash.

"Here's one!" Gemignani exclaimed.

They are teaming up to get rid of an invader that has taken over roadsides across the country.

"It's sort of like green up day but it's take down the poison parsnip day," Gemignani said.

"Poison parsnip can wipe out all of the road side native plants," said Tina Scharf.

Scharf is the chair of the Lincoln Conservation Commission. The idea to get a group of volunteers to uproot these invasive plants blossomed last year during a bike ride.

"I'd ride a long and just be enjoying all the daisies and everything along the side of the road and these things take over and that's the end of that," Scharf said.

"Trying to get the roots!" she exclaimed.

Just up the road is another group of women including Mary Yates. Her target isn't poisonous parsnip. It's chervil, a tall plant with small white flowers.

"200 -300 plants, I would say," Yates said.

"If they get into farmers' fields, they can ruin the forage or ruin the hay because these plants don't dry," Scharf said.

The goal is to remove as much of these two types of invasive plants as possible.

"The idea is to keep these plants from seeding."

Scharf says the process will be long but if they keep up with removing them annually, eventually they hope it will be under control.

"We got rid of it all… well for now," said Yates.