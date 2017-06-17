Lake Monsters Arrive in Burlington

The Vermont Lake Monsters arrived in Burlington Friday night and had their first official workout at Centennial Field on Saturday.

The Monsters shot some promotional pictures and videos Saturday afternoon under the sun at the Park. Vermont opens the season with a 2 game series at Lowell on Monday. The home opener is Wednesday against Brooklyn. There are currently 26 players on the roster. Half of those players are pitchers. There are also 9 players returning to Vermont. While the goal is to move up the system, those returning players are looking forward to at least starting their season in front of some familiar faces.

"The fans are great out here," said catcher Lana Akau. "Burlington is a great place to play, Vermont is a good stadium to play in, a good league, and just the atmosphere, it's an awesome place to play."

"We're ready, we had a really good extended Spring, coming out strong swinging the bat and throwing strikes," added outfielder James Terrell. "I'm excited to start the season."

"It's always nice to have a little bit older of a team, guys that have that experience," said manager Aaron Nieckula. "When you have guys that repeat a level, you never want that to happen, but when it does, you utilize them in the best way possible: leadership, experience, wisdom."